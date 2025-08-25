World Expo 2025: CM Vishnu Sai visits Chhattisgarh pavilion, says state emerging as hub of tradition Interacting warmly with guests present at the Pavilion, CM Sai said that Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for investment and partnerships. He invited the international community to join hands with the state and take steps towards a new direction of development.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday visited the Chhattisgarh Pavilion at the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka (Japan), housed within the Bharat Mandapam. He also witnessed the exhibition highlighting the state’s culture, traditions, and modern progress. The chief minister said, “Our participation at a global platform like the World Expo sends a clear message that Chhattisgarh can become not only a strong centre for India but also a hub for global partnerships.”

Chhattisgarh Pavilion welcomes more than 22,000 visitors

It is to be noted that on the opening day itself, the Chhattisgarh Pavilion welcomed more than 22,000 visitors. The audience was thrilled to witness the state’s rich cultural heritage, tribal folk art, industry, and tourism attractions under one roof.

CM Sai said that Chhattisgarh is emerging before the world as a unique confluence of tradition and modernity. “Our identity is not limited to heritage and folk culture alone, but we are also advancing rapidly in the direction of industry, innovation, and global cooperation.”

Chhattisgarh Pavilion showcases tribal art, handicrafts

The Pavilion showcased tribal art, weaving, handicrafts, herbal items, and tourist destinations of Chhattisgarh in an attractive manner. Alongside, special focus was laid on the state’s industrial capacity, investment opportunities, and future potential.

Visitors from Japan and other countries lauded the Chhattisgarh Pavilion, appreciating especially the handicrafts, bamboo products, Bastar Art, and performances based on folk music. This created a positive image of the state among the international audience.

Interacting warmly with guests present at the Pavilion, CM Sai said that Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for investment and partnerships. He invited the international community to join hands with the state and take steps towards a new direction of development.

Chhattisgarh delegation holds talks with investors

On this occasion, the Chhattisgarh delegation also held discussions with investors and representatives from various countries. These meetings, focused on industrial development, tourism promotion, and cultural exchange, opened new avenues for future collaboration.

The grandeur of the Chhattisgarh Pavilion and the exhibits on display conveyed the message that the state is not only enriched with the cultural heritage of the past but is also a future-ready hub. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit marked a significant step towards giving Chhattisgarh a new identity on the world stage.