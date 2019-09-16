Monday, September 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Woman commits suicide at Delhi metro

Woman commits suicide at Delhi metro

Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Garden, Shakti Nagar, jumped off platform No 2 of the GTB Nagar Metro station, an officer said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 12:22 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Woman commits suicide at Delhi metro

 A woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Delhi metro's Yellow Line on Monday, police said.

Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Garden, Shakti Nagar, jumped off platform No 2 of the GTB Nagar Metro station, an officer said.

The lady was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

No suicide note was found from the spot. One mobile number was recovered from her purse, the police said.

ALSO READ | Metro services hit after woman attempts suicide on tracks

ALSO READ | Man jumps to death in front of metro train, Blue Line services briefly disrupted

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFarooq Abdullah arrested under PSA, can go sans trial for 2 years Next StorySC permits Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Kashmir. But cannot indulge in any political rally  