'Witnessed painful scenes, dead bodies': PM Modi speaks on Godhra riots in debut podcast

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/ X PM Modi during his first podcast with Nikhil Kamath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on Friday with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath speaking on 2002 Gujarat elections, Godhra riots and touching multiple other subjects relating to his political career.

On Godhra riots, PM Modi tells Kamath that three days after he became an MLA, he got the news of escalating tensions at Godhara in Gujarat.

PM Modi shared that on February 24, he was elected as an MLA for the first time. Three days later, on February 27, he attended the assembly for the first time. However, just after his election, news began circulating about escalating tensions in Godhra, including reports of trains being set on fire. He expressed that he was deeply concerned by these events and felt an urgent need to visit Godhra.

‘Witnessed the painful scene, dead bodies’

"I decided to travel to Vadodara and take a helicopter from there. However, I was informed that no helicopters were available. The only option was a single-engine ONGC chopper, but they refused, citing protocols that it couldn’t be used for VIPs." the Prime Minister said.

"I insisted, don’t treat me like a VIP; treat me like a common man,” he added. Modi mentioned that they had an argument, and he told them that he would take responsibility for whatever happened.

"I reached Godhra, and I witnessed that painful scene, those dead bodies... I felt everything, but I knew that I am sitting in a position where I will have to stay out of my emotions and natural tendencies. I did whatever I could to control myself," Modi said.

PM Modi on political challenges

Speaking on politics during the two-hour long podcast, Modi said, “Becoming a politician is one thing and to become successful in politics is a different thing... I believe for that, you need dedication, commitment, you should be there for the people, and you should be a good team player.”

The PM remarked that if anyone considers themselves above all, thinking that everyone will follow them, their politics might work and they may win elections. However, there is no guarantee that they will be successful as politicians.

He further explained that all the prominent leaders in the past had emerged from the independence movement. Their thought process, maturity, words, and behavior reflected utmost dedication to society. He emphasized that good people should continue to enter politics, and they should do so with a mission, not just ambition.