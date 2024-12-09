Sonia Gandhi turns 78, PM Modi, other leaders greet Congress veteran on her birthday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi turned 78 on Monday.

Sonia Gandhi turned 78 on Monday and wishes poured in for the former Congress president from all around the world, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his greetings. In a post on X, Modi prayed for her long life and good health. Gandhi, who was the longest serving Congress president, took a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons.

Sonia Gandhi is a Rajya Sabha MP and chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. She was described as a “true champion” of the rights of the marginalised community by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life," Kharge said in a post.

The Congress, on its official X handle, hailed Gandhi's contribution and said she is a leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the party are an inspiration.

"Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of India's welfare state," the Congress said.

As president of the Congress and chairperson of the UPA she has played a pivotal role in path breaking reforms, it said.

From MGNREGA and the Right to Food to the Right to Education and the Right to Information - these landmark legislations have reshaped India's political, social, and economic landscape, the party said.

"Through personal sacrifice and deep-rooted commitment to India's democratic values, she has exemplified selflessness, grace and dignity in public life. Here's wishing the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday!" the party said.

Several Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to Gandhi and lauded her contribution in public life.

(With inputs from PTI)