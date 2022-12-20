Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Winter Session of Parliament to conclude on December 23?

Winter Session of Parliament to conclude on December 23?

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2022 13:50 IST
Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and
Image Source : PTI Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

If sources are to be believed, the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The decision to end Winter Session of Parliament early was taken at meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29. Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

 

During the Winter Session, till Tuesday, more than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of moting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha. A controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was also introduced in the Rajya Sabha. 

Related Stories
Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha

Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha

No deaths, no serious injuries in India-China Arunachal border clash, says Centre

No deaths, no serious injuries in India-China Arunachal border clash, says Centre

‘Red eyes of Modi government covered with Chinese glasses’: Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe at Centre

‘Red eyes of Modi government covered with Chinese glasses’: Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe at Centre

Parliament Winter Session update: We should not disrespect our jawans, says EAM Jaishankar

Parliament Winter Session update: We should not disrespect our jawans, says EAM Jaishankar

Other than these, the government had planned to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News