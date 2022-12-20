Winter Session of Parliament to conclude on December 23?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

If sources are to be believed, the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The decision to end Winter Session of Parliament early was taken at meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29. Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

During the Winter Session, till Tuesday, more than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of moting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha. A controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was also introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Other than these, the government had planned to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session.

