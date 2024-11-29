Winter Session: AAP's Raghav Chadha calls for debate on arrest of ISKCON priest in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : X Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday submitted a notice of Suspension of Business asking for a discussion on the continued atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh and also the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. His motion proposed the suspension of Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour to allow for an urgent debate on these issues in the Rajya Sabha.

In the notice, Chadha stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha). I demand that this House discuss and condemn the detention of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and address the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh."

The controversy raised dismay because it happened concerning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is a Brahmachari of ISKCON. Das was accused of raising the flag on a stand, built especially to display the national flag of Bangladesh, which charged him legally with the accusation of sedition. He was arrested by authorities in Chittagong, and upon a bail plea that was rejected by a court on November 25, he was deposited under custody. The incident attracted much rage, and many demanded his immediate release while also raising issues about the treatment meted out to the Hindus in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Chadha expressed his concern about the level of increasing violence and repression inflicted on Hindus by the authorities when he called upon the Indian government for more vigorous action in the diplomatic arena.

In solidarity with the cause, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj recently met with Vrajendra Nandan Das, the Communication Director of ISKCON, in Delhi to discuss the ongoing tensions. Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, stating, "What is happening to ISKCON in Bangladesh is deeply concerning. ISKCON has always promoted a message of love and peace globally, and such an organisation can't be associated with terrorism. We will not accept such unfounded allegations, and we urge the Government of India to take all necessary steps."

The call for discussion on these matters in the Rajya Sabha reflects a broader concern within India regarding the safety and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh, as well as the freedom of religious expression in the region.