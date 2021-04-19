Will stuff coronavirus inside Fadnavis' mouth, says Shiv Sena MLA

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad said if he finds coronavirus he will stuff it inside Devendra Fadnavis' mouth

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad gave a controversial comment against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis that sparked protest from the opposition. Gaikwad said if he finds coronavirus he will stuff it inside Fadnavis' mouth. "Had I found coronavirus, I would have stuffed it in the mouth of Fadnavis," Gaikwad said.

The Shiv Sena which leads the three-party ruling alliance in the state is targeting the former chief minister for objecting to Mumbai police grilling a pharma company's director over stocking thousands of vials of Remdesivir, in high demand for treating coronavirus patients.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana, asked what would Fadnavis have done if he was the chief minister during the pandemic. Instead of supporting state ministers, BJP leaders are

mocking them and want the state government to fail, he said.

The Centre asked Remdesivir manufacturing companies in Maharashtra not to supply the drug to the state, he claimed. Following Gaikwad's remarks, BJP workers staged protests against him in Buldhana on Sunday and burnt the MLA's

effigy.

Currently, Maharashtra is struggling to find an adequate supply of life-saving drug Remdisivir. Ahead of this, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut had blamed the Centre for not supplying enough Remdesivir to the state

(With PTI Inputs)

