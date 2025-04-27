Pahalgam attack: Wife of Kanpur man killed demands martyr status, says 'I don't want anything else...' The wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur businessman killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has demanded martyr status for him, saying he sacrificed his life to save others by identifying himself as a Hindu. Shubham, who married just two months ago, was among 26 people killed on April 22 at Baisaran.

Kanpur:

The wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur-based businessman who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has demanded that he be accorded martyr status for sacrificing his life to save others. "He proudly sacrificed his life by identifying himself as a Hindu and saved the lives of many people," said Ashanya, speaking to reporters on Saturday. Shubham, 31, had married Ashanya just over two months ago, on February 12. He was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, who were killed during the terror attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on April 22. His last rites were performed in his native village near Kanpur on Thursday.

Recalling the moments before the attack, Ashanya said, "The first bullet hit my husband. The terrorists were asking whether we were Hindu or Muslim. Because of this delay, many people were able to run and save their lives." Fighting back tears, she added, "I do not want anything else from the government except that Shubham should be given the status of a martyr. If the government accepts my wish, I will have a reason to live." Ashanya also expressed anger at the attackers. "Anyone who shoots after asking someone's religion should be eliminated," she said.

Describing the terrifying encounter, she recalled initially mistaking the terrorists for pranksters. "As soon as they approached, one of them asked if we were Hindus or Muslims. I thought they were joking. I turned back, laughed, and asked what was going on," she said. "But then they repeated the question. As soon as I replied that we were Hindus, a shot was fired, and everything ended for me. Shubham’s face was covered in blood. I could not understand what had happened," she said, recounting the harrowing moment.

Ashanya said she had pleaded with the attackers to shoot her as well, but they refused. "They told me they were letting me live so that I could go and tell the government what they did," she said. Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, expressed anger over the lack of security at the site. He claimed that Army personnel arrived and took control of the area nearly an hour after the attack.

(With PTI inputs)