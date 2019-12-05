Image Source : PTI Here's why DUTA is demanding a rollback of August 28 letter concerning ad-hoc teachers

Scores of professors and ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University on Wednesday registered their protest against the Vice-Chancellor, demanding the appointment, absorption and promotion of ad-hoc teachers. Many College Principals have issued notices saying that joining of ad-hoc teachers have been kept in abeyance till the University issues clarification on the 28 August letter. The association is of the firm opinion that the chaos and crisis can only be ended through an unconditional withdrawal of the 28 August letter.

In a letter, addressing Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, DUTA consistently demanded that permanent posts be filled up in a routine manner. "Owing to a situation wherein empty permanent posts have been allowed to accumulate over a prolonged period, a provision for adhoc appointments with regular workload was deemed necessary to maintain the stability of teaching-learning. None of the earlier UGC Regulations provided for ad-hoc appointments as such but this provision was allowed in the best interest of colleges and teachers," the letter read.

The teachers' association said that the 28 August letter is hence an impulsive move that has "far reaching adverse consequences" and it is an attack on the "teaching profession."

"We demand that this crisis be ended by its withdrawal. We demand that all serving ad-hoc teachers be given renewal and their salaries be released."

The letter further read that it is extremely unfortunate that not only did the University delay adoption of the 2018 UGC Regulations by a year, but now, by not bringing out necessary forms, it is preventing its just implementation.

"It is extremely unfortunate that despite understanding the consequences of implementation of EWS reservation in terms of its adverse impact for student-teacher ratio and displacement of ad-hoc teachers, the University did not prioritise the distribution of additional teaching posts to colleges. The DUTA demands that the implementation of EWS reservation be kept in abeyance till such times that newly sanctioned posts are given to colleges. The DUTA demands that there should not be any displacement of ad-hoc teachers because of EWS reservation," it said.

The assocation have been on a complete boycott of official work starting from 4 December.

