Who is Zoya Khan, Delhi’s Lady Don, arrested with Rs 1 crore heroin, know about her lavish lifestyle

New Delhi: Zoya Khan, notoriously called as the 'Lady Don' of Delhi, was on Thursday arrested in a major drug bust. The 33-year-old wife of gangster Hashim Baba was caught aftrer being apprehended with 270 gm of heroin worth about Rs 1 crore in the international market. Notably, Zoya Khan was arrested from the Welcome area of Northeast Delhi.

Heroin was allegedly sourced from Muzaffarnagar

It should be noted that Zoya Khan for years managed to stay untouchable. And she was long been on the radar of law enforcement but always managed to stay a few steps ahead. She also managed her jailed husband's criminal empire by running his gang while ensuring that no direct evidence could link her to illegal activities. Even having suspicions about her role, the police was not able to build a solid case -- until now.

Hashim Baba has dozens of cases against him

He husband Hashim Baba, on the other hand, has dozens of cases against him, starting from murder and extortion to arms smuggling. And Zoya Khan is his third wife. Prior to marrying Hashim Baba in 2017, Zoya was married to another man and after her divorce, she came into contact with Baba and then the two were neighbours in North East Delhi where they fell started loving each other.

Soon after Hasim Baba went to jail, Zoya took over the gang's operations and reports suggest that Zoya's role in her husband's gang was that of Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Delhi Police Special Cell stated that Zoya was deeply involved in managing extortion and drug supply.

Zoya enjoys lavish lifestyle with luxury brands

Special Cell sources stated that Zoya enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, often attending high-profile parties and flaunting expensive brands, as seen on her social media. She also regularly visited Baba in jail, and held meetings about running the gang’s operations, illegal extortion, and target assignments.

She also attended high-profile parties, flaunted expensive clothes, and indulged in luxury brands - details evident from her social media presence where she enjoys a large following.

In the meantime, police was trying to arrest Zoya for years, but she always managed to evade arrest. However, Special Cell ACP Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Sandeep Dabas finally got chance to trap her in a drug case. And acting on a tip-off, the police arrested her from Northeast Delhi’s Welcome area while she was supplying drugs. During the raid, they recovered 270 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

In this regard, police suspect that Zoya provided shelter to shooters involved in the Nadir Shah murder case. Shah, who was a gym owner in South Delhi's posh Greater Kailash-1 area, was shot dead in September 2024.