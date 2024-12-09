Who is Rekha Sharma, fielded by BJP from Haryana for Rajya Sabha bypolls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rekha Sharma served as a member and then as NCW chairperson for nine long years.

Rekha Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pick from Haryana for the Rajya Sabha bypolls was the member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and later served as the chairperson from 2018. The 60 year old’s tenure at the NCW came to an end in August 2024. One of the controversies during her tenure was her handling of women’s issues, particularly those in BJP-ruled states.

Before being nominated as a member of NCW in August 2015, Sharma served as Member, District Consumer and Redressal Forum with the Government of Haryana.

She graduated in Political Science, History and English Literature with a Diploma in Marketing and Advertising, Fashion Designing and Higher Diploma in Computers System Management from Dehradun’s DAV college.

Tenure at NCW:

Sharma was given additional charge as the NCW chairperson from September 29, 2017, before officially becoming its chief in 2018.

Throughout her tenure, Sharma was a vocal advocate for gender sensitisation of police personnel, emphasizing their role as the first point of contact for victims. However, her time in office was not without controversy.

She faced criticism for alleged inaction in violence-hit Manipur last year and was often blamed for not taking any action in BJP-ruled states – allegations that she has denied throughout.

On the completion of her service at NCW, Sharma had said, “It was not only about the achievements and new initiatives. It was about the learning experiences and the overwhelming love and affection from women across India. I will never forget the women in mental asylums who would not stop hugging me, the elderly lady in Vrindavan Ashram who embraced me like my mother, or the thousands of women in prison who shared their life stories with me. These moments have left an indelible mark on my heart.”

She added,"Along the way, I received an abundance of love, and I also learned how to handle criticism, which is an inevitable part of any work of this stature. Despite this, I have no regrets, only gratitude. Gratitude to everyone who stood by me, cheered me on, and even to those who criticised me constructively, as it kept me on my toes and pushed me to do better and more work.”

(With inputs from PTI)