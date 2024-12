Which Vande Bharat among 53 trains to be affected after Indian Railways announces train cancellations | LIST

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation only

Vande Bharat trains will be affected after Indian Railways scheduled a traffic block for patch-doubling work over North Central Railway’s Prayagraj Division. In a statement, the national transporter said that the maintenance work will be conducted between Jhusi- Prayagraj Rambag of Banaras- Prayagraj jn. Section till December 11. Thus, it Cancelled/ Short-terminated/Short-originated/Diverted over 50 trains in the region. These also include Vande Bharat trains on New Delhi- Varanasi route.

Cancelled trains

Train number 05169/05170 Ballia-Prayagraj Rambag-Ballia

Train number 05137 Mau-Prayagraj Rambag

Train number 05138 Prayagraj Rambag-Mau

Train number 05173 Banaras-Prayagraj Rambag

Train number 05196 Prayagraj Rambag-Banaras

Train number 13346/13344 Varanasi-Shaktinagar/Singrauli

Train number 13345/13343 Shaktinagar/Singrauli-Varanasi

Train number 01027 Dadar -Gorakhpur Junction

Train number 01025 Dadar -Ballia

Train number 01028 Gorakhpur Junction-Dadar

Train number 01026 Ballia-Dadar

Train number 03310 Jammu Tawi-Dhanbad

Train number 03309 Dhanbad-Jammu Tawi

Train number 15268 Ltt Mumbai-Raxaul

Train number 20933 Udhna-Danapur

Train number 20934 Danapur-Udhna

Train number 20961 Udhna-Banaras

Train number 20962 Banaras-Udhna

Train number 12581 Banaras-New Delhi

Train number 12582 New Delhi-Banaras

Train number 22581 Ballia-New Delhi

Train number 22582 New Delhi-Ballia

Train number 14006 Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi

Train number 14005 Sitamarhi -Anand Vihar

Train number 12561 Jaynagar-New Delhi

Train number 12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar

Train number 12945 Veraval -Banaras

Train number 12946 Banaras-Veraval

Train number 12791 Secunderabad -Danapur

Train number 12792 Danapur-Secunderabad

Train number 22131 Pune-Banaras

Train number 22132 Banaras-Pune

Train number 22536 Banaras-Rameswaram

Diversion of Trains over Prayagraj Division

Train number 22436 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Train number 22416 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Train number 22435 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Train number 22415 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Train number 12559 Banaras-New Delhi

Train number 11061 LTT Mumbai-Jaynagar

Train number 19421 Ahmedabad-Patna

Train number 22669 Ernakulam-Patna

Train number 11062 Jaynagar-LTT Mumbai

Train number 19422 Patna-Ahmedabad

Train number 22670 Patna-Ernakulam

Train number 12560 New Delhi-Banaras

Short-termination/Short-origination of trains over Prayagraj Division

Train number 12333 Howrah -Prayagraj Rambag

Train number 12334 Prayagraj Rambag-Howrah

Train number 15004 Gorakhpur -Kanpur Anwrganj

Train number 15003 Kanpur Anwrganj-Gorakhpur

Train number 22549 Gorakhpur -Prayagraj Jn

Train number 22550 Prayagraj Jn-Gorakhpur

Train number 20176 Agra Cantt-Banaras

Train number 20175 Banaras-Agra Cantt

The government informed the Lok Sabha that as of November 21, 136 Vande Bharat train services were operational with enhanced safety features and modern passenger amenities. In a written reply, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said these safety features and modern passenger amenities were automatic train protection system KAVACH, faster acceleration, fully-sealed gangway, automatic plug doors, better ride comfort, mini pantry with provision of hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer and hot water boiler, among many others.