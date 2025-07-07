Where can Indians secure low-cost permanent residency after UAE's lifetime Golden Visa? The United Arab Emirates has launched a lifetime Golden Visa for Indian nationals at a one-time fee of AED 100,000 roughly INR 23.4 lakh. With countries tightening immigration in the West, nations across Asia, Europe and Latin America are competing for global talent.

New Delhi:

For years, the dream of permanent residency abroad was reserved for ultra-rich Indian industrialists, film stars or startup unicorns parking their wealth in Dubai, London or New York. For the average high-earning professional or small business owner, even imagining a second home abroad meant navigating complex, restrictive or expensive immigration systems. But that's changing now. The United Arab Emirates has launched a lifetime Golden Visa for Indian nationals at a one-time fee of AED 100,000 roughly INR 23.4 lakh. It's nomination-based, with no minimum salary threshold.

No need to buy a villa. No requirement to start a company. Just a nomination based on merit and a clean background. This marks a sharp departure from the UAE's earlier investment-linked residency models. Previously, applicants had to invest at least AED 2 million (INR 4.6 crore) in real estate to qualify. Now, with this new route, talent and merit rather than capital are the primary criteria.

The visa is permanent and family-inclusive and allows holders to live, work, set up businesses and sponsor dependents. It stays valid even if the holder changes jobs or sells property. More than 5,000 Indians are expected to apply within the first few months, with many calling it the most accessible high-value residency scheme in the world.

The initiative is being piloted in India and Bangladesh, with the Rayad Group managing the process in partnership with VFS Global and One Vasco. Applicants must pass standard background checks but do not need to be high-net-worth individuals. This signals a broader shift in Gulf migration policy away from wealth-based models towards skilled and strategic talent acquisition.

Affordable permanent residency options for Indians

While the UAE's new model is making headlines, it's not alone. Many countries across Latin America, Europe and Asia have opened up affordable permanent residency programmes often costing less than INR 1 crore and sometimes as little as INR 5 lakh. Some offer a lifetime stay; others lead to citizenship. With migration routes tightening in the West, several countries have launched permanent residency or citizenship pathways designed for professionals, remote workers and investors, far more accessible than Western alternatives like the US, UK or Canada.

Paraguay: One of the world's cheapest PR routes

Paraguay earlier used to offer permanent residency to Indians by placing USD 5,000 (INR 4.25 lakh) in a local bank. But that requirement has now been scrapped. Under the new rules, no deposit is needed. Indian nationals can now apply for temporary residency and transition to permanent status in just under two years.

Once granted, the PR is valid indefinitely, and applicants may apply for citizenship after three years, though Spanish language skills and some degree of integration are required.

For digital nomads, early retirees or professionals looking to build a long-term foreign base without heavy spending, Paraguay remains unmatched in affordability.

Panama: PR through bank deposit or remote work

Panama offers flexible PR options via remote work, economic ties or by registering a local company. The most accessible route requires a USD 5,000 deposit (INR 4.25 lakh) for the main applicant, plus USD 2,000 for each dependant.

While the deposit is modest, the total cost, including legal and processing fees, typically ranges between INR 15 and 20 lakh.

PR holders can sponsor family and live freely in Panama. After five years, they become eligible for citizenship, provided they meet basic Spanish language and residency requirements. For location-independent professionals, small entrepreneurs and retirees, Panama is one of the most affordable and flexible PR destinations globally.

Uruguay: PR with proof of income, no investment needed

Uruguay offers a low-cost PR route with no investment requirement. Applicants must prove a steady monthly income of USD 1,500-2,000 (around INR 1.3-1.7 lakh) from pensions, business profits or remote work.

Once approved, the PR allows family sponsorship, access to public services and citizenship after three to five years, depending on the actual time spent in the country. Language and integration requirements apply. Uruguay is ideal for self-employed professionals, retirees or entrepreneurs looking for residency without massive financial commitments.

Portugal: D7 passive income visa

Portugal remains one of Europe's most accessible destinations for Indians. Through the D7 visa, financially independent individuals can gain PR by showing an annual income of around EUR 10,440 (INR 9 lakh), along with a long-term lease or property in Portugal.

Applicants must stay in the country for at least 183 days a year, and after five years, they can apply for citizenship.

There are no property purchase requirements, though some Golden Visa investment options still exist in low-density regions (from EUR 280,000) or venture funds.

Greece: Golden Visa through real estate

Greece's Golden Visa grants five-year renewable PR to foreign nationals who invest at least EUR 250,000 (INR 2.25 crore) in property, mostly in smaller towns or outskirts of cities.

Indians can include family members, and there's no minimum stay requirement. However, the property must be retained. Citizenship is possible after seven years of continuous residence and fulfilling integration criteria. This is one of the most popular routes for Indians seeking a European base with Schengen access.

Thailand: Long-stay Elite Visa from INR 15 lakh, with up to 20-year validity

Thailand doesn't offer permanent residency through its Elite Visa, but it provides long-term residence options ranging from 5 to 20 years.

For Indians, the minimum tier costs THB 600,000 (INR 15 lakh) for a five-year visa. A 10-year visa costs THB 1 million (INR 26 lakh). Higher packages include VIP airport services, government concierge and family privileges.

While work is not allowed under the Elite Visa, it's suitable for retirees, frequent travellers or high-income professionals who want a hassle-free Asian base.

What this means for Indians

With countries tightening immigration in the West, nations across Asia, Europe and Latin America are competing for global talent. For Indian professionals and mid-scale investors, this is a good time to secure a permanent residency without needing to spend crores. From Paraguay's zero-deposit PR to Portugal's passive income route or the UAE's lifetime visa, a growing list of options now exists for those who qualify on merit, skill or modest financial means.