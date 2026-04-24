When they did not find anything against Bhagwant Mann, they tried to break AAP, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh:

Minutes after Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal quit the AAP and announced to join the BJP. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dubbed them as "gaddars" (traitors) and alleged that when the BJP did not find anything against Bhagwant Mann, they tried to break the AAP. Addressing a press conference, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to break the AAP and had "betrayed the people of Punjab."

BJP always tries to break AAP: Mann

“When they did not find anything against Bhagwant Mann, they tried to break AAP,” said Mann, who returned on Friday after nearly a week-long visit to the Netherlands and Finland to attract investments for his state.

They are perturbed why Mann is becoming the leader of people, he said, hitting out at the BJP. People of Punjab are with AAP; they firmly stand with the party, he said.

Mann says party is bigger than an individual

He also said that the party is bigger than an individual, and 6-7 people who have left do not comprise Punjab. The development comes after Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal on Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party.

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak said they were joining the BJP. Raghav Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction. Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh were among the seven who quit, he revealed.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “I have said this before as well that the BJP does not get along with Punjab and they try to ruin anything that is meant for Punjab.

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