When and where will Manmohan Singh's cremation take place, and what is the protocol for laying ex-PMs to rest?

The body of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been kept at his residence on Motilal Nehru Marg in Delhi. His body was brought here from AIIMS last night. Now today his body will be kept for the last darshan where along with special people, common people will also be able to pay tribute to him. The former PM's last rites can be done tomorrow. Its formal announcement will be made by the Congress today. He will be cremated with full state honours. The central government has announced seven days of national mourning on the demise of the former PM. During this time, the tricolour will remain half-mast in all government institutions.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS, Delhi. Manmohan Singh was admitted to the emergency ward of Delhi AIIMS after his health suddenly deteriorated. He had served as Prime Minister twice. Let us tell you what is the protocol in the cremation of a former Prime Minister.

What is the protocol of cremation of a former PM?

In India, a special state protocol is followed during the cremation of a former Prime Minister. Its purpose is to honor his contribution to the country and the dignity of the post.

Before the cremation, the mortal remains of the former Prime Minister are wrapped in the national flag of India, i.e. the tricolour.

Apart from this, a 21-gun salute is also given during the cremation. This salute is considered a symbol of the highest level of state honor.

Security and protocols are strictly followed during the last journey of a former Prime Minister. People from the general public to dignitaries and politicians attend his last journey.

Apart from this, military bands and armed forces personnel also participate in the cremation procession and perform traditional marches.

Where can the cremation take place?

The cremation of former Prime Ministers of the country is done at special memorial sites in Delhi, as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi were cremated at the Rajghat complex. At the same time, a separate samadhi sthal is also built for many former Prime Ministers. However, the method of cremation is according to the religious beliefs of the deceased person and his family members.

Usually, the cremation of former Prime Ministers takes place in Delhi, but in many cases, this process can also take place in the home state of the person concerned. The President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries of the country are present at their cremation.