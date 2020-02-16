Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Four held with illegal firearms in Murshidabad

Four persons were arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in the early hours of Sunday after illegal arms and ammunition were seized from them, the police said. Seven revolvers, one musket rifle, a carbine and 85 rounds of live cartridges were seized from their possession, a police officer said, adding, they were arrested from Islampur area of the district.

West Bengal: Four persons were arrested in possession of illegal arms in Murshidabad district, yesterday. Murshidabad SP Ajit Singh Yadav (Pic 3) says, "We have recovered 7 pistols, 14 magazines, 85 rounds, a carbine and a musket from them". pic.twitter.com/adhLyeNAO6 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Two of the four accused are residents of Malda district, while the other two are residents of Domkol and Jalangi in Murshidabad district.

The arms and the ammunition were brought to Murshidabad from Malda district to be sold in Baharampur, the Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad, Ajeet Singh Yadav, said.

