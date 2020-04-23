Thursday, April 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 33 news cases, total tally rises to 456; death toll at 15

Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 33 news cases, total tally rises to 456; death toll at 15

After 33 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in West Bengal, the total tally of cases rose to 456 on Thursday. Among the total people infected as on date, 79 have recovered and 15 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 23, 2020 10:15 IST
Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of cases rises to 456; death toll at 15
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of cases rises to 456; death toll at 15 

After 33 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in West Bengal, the total tally of cases rose to 456 on Thursday. Among the total people infected as on date, 79 have recovered and 15 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 456 cases put it at number 10 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 5652, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Here is the total number of cases in the state so far: 

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES
Kolkata  184
Howrah  79
North 24 Paraganas 46 
Pashchim Medinipur 4
Hooghly  12
Kamlimpong 7
Nadia 
South 24 Paraganas 9
Jalpaiguri 5
Purba Medinipur  21
Darjeeling  4
Pashchim Burdwan 7
Murshidabad  2
Diamond Harbour  1
Basirhat 

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258  have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X