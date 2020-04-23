Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 33 news cases, total tally rises to 456; death toll at 15

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of cases rises to 456; death toll at 15

After 33 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in West Bengal, the total tally of cases rose to 456 on Thursday. Among the total people infected as on date, 79 have recovered and 15 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 456 cases put it at number 10 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 5652, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the total number of cases in the state so far:

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Kolkata 184 Howrah 79 North 24 Paraganas 46 Pashchim Medinipur 4 Hooghly 12 Kamlimpong 7 Nadia 6 South 24 Paraganas 9 Jalpaiguri 5 Purba Medinipur 21 Darjeeling 4 Pashchim Burdwan 7 Murshidabad 2 Diamond Harbour 1 Basirhat 1

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

