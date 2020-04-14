Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of confirmed cases rises to 190; death toll at 7

As the number of coronavirus positive cases is rising exponentially, 15 fresh cases were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 190. Meanwhile, With no deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll due to the disease remained at seven. In the last two days, the Kolkata Police have arrested around 1,200 people for violating the lockdown.

Here are the number of cases in the state so far:

(The district-wise breakout is shown in the chart as on April 13)

District Number of confirmed cases Kolkata 29 Howrah 7 Kalimpong 7 East Medinipur 7 Nadia 5 Jalpaiguri 4 Hooghly 4 North 24 Paraganas 3 West Medinipur 2 South 24 Paraganas 1

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, coronavirus positive cases have reached 10363 in India including 339 deaths while 1036 have recovered.

