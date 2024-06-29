Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, orange alert issued in Bihar, Bengal; red alert in Arunachal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Meteorological Department on Saturday (29 June) predicted heavy rain in the national capital. According to IMD, an Orange alert has been issued for Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi as the region is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 29th June & 1st July and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) over few parts on 30th July, 2024.

Apart from Delhi, heavy rain is expected in 22 other states as an orange alert has been issued by the weather department. At the same time, a red alert has been issued for heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the weather may remain clear or light rain may occur in some areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan along with South Indian states. Light rain is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, it rained in most parts of the country. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed record rainfall triggering waterlogging and causing extensive damage to life and properties. From the roof of Delhi airport falling to landslides, many accidents occurred and many people also lost their lives. Traffic remained disrupted and many vehicles also got damaged. Traffic was also disrupted due to the falling of walls, railings trees etc. at many places.

Alerts issued in these states

The IMD has issued an Orange alert in 23 states including, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, a Red alert has been issued in Arunachal Pradesh.

Monsoon reached the whole country

This year the monsoon knocked South Indian states and West Bengal ahead of time. However, after reaching Maharashtra, it stopped and spread to other states after some days. As of now, the monsoon has arrived in the whole country, including areas of Punjab and Haryana which had not received rain till now.

Failed prediction in Delhi

Meteorologists have said that the forecast model "failed" to predict the extreme weather event in Delhi on Friday morning when a record 228.1 mm of rain was recorded. This amount is three times the June average of 74.1 mm and the highest rainfall for the month since 1936. An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon winds clashed with parts of a western disturbance, causing heavy rain in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Some scientists believe that the thunderstorm in north Delhi may have caused the torrential rain. On June 26, the IMD had forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with strong winds on June 28.

ALSO READ | IMD weather update: Heavy rain brings relief to Delhi amid sweltering heat | WATCH