Weather updates: Dense fog causes train, flight delays, air quality remains poor in Delhi

Several trains have been delayed at New Delhi railway station due to dense fog on Saturday morning, as reported by Indian Railways. The thick fog has led to reduced visibility, affecting rail operations across northern India. For the past few days, severe weather conditions, primarily fog, have disrupted train schedules. As a result, numerous trains are running significantly behind their planned schedules.

In the national capital, Delhi, the weather remains foggy with a temperature of 7°C, making travel conditions challenging. The air quality in the city continues to be in the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 248. Although the AQI has improved, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Friday after the AQI fell below the 300-mark threshold.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and the NCR region can expect a cold start to the day, with dense fog continuing through January 18. Moderate fog is expected to persist until January 21, with a forecast of light rain or thundershowers around January 22 and 23. The temperature will stay mild, ranging between 7°C and 12°C in the morning and 18°C to 21°C during the day.

The fog has not only affected train travel but has also caused significant delays at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where many flights have been delayed due to poor visibility.

With the winter chill intensifying across northern India, homeless individuals in Delhi are seeking shelter in night shelters to protect themselves from the cold.

In terms of air quality, several areas in Delhi still report ‘very poor’ air quality, with AQI levels surpassing the 300 mark. Some of the worst-hit areas include Anand Vihar (AQI 334), Jahangirpuri (AQI 308), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (AQI 310), and Okhla Phase-2 (AQI 307). The air quality in other parts of the NCR region is also concerning, with Noida recording an AQI of 145, Gurugram at 140, Greater Noida at 150, and Ghaziabad at 126.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI as follows: 0-50 is considered ‘Good’, 51-100 is ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘Moderate’, 201-300 is ‘Poor’, 301-400 is ‘Very Poor’, 401-500 is ‘Severe’, and anything above 500 is categorized as ‘Hazardous’. The authorities continue to monitor air quality and weather conditions closely as they work to mitigate the impact of these adverse conditions on public health and daily life.