Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rains in 26 States and UTs; yellow alert in Maharashtra

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country, including Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, over the next few days. As many as 26 states and union territories are likely to be affected by the Monsoon rains.

Rain, thunderstorm warning in Delhi

Parts of Delhi experienced light rain on Thursday, bringing slight relief as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity levels remained relatively high, with the relative humidity measured at 68 per cent at 5:30 PM.

The IMD has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Friday as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' range, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 81 at 7 PM, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). To provide context, an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

In western parts of the country, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next 24 hours. Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also forecast to receive very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Heavy rain likely in UP, Bihar, Punjab and other districts

The weather department has predicted heavy rain between August 20 and 24 in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal and Sikkim. Northern states including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall during this period.

In the northeast, heavy rain is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, particularly between August 20 and 24.

Yellow alert in Maharashtra

After several days of heavy rain in Mumbai, moderate to heavy rain alerts have been issued for Friday in several parts of Maharashtra. The rainfall in Mumbai had led to waterlogging and disruption of road, air and rail traffic.

Hotels, houses evacuated as debris blocks Yamuna flow in Uttarakhand

In Syanachatti, located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, the flow of the Yamuna River was disrupted due to debris carried by a rain-fed stream, resulting in the formation of a temporary lake. Authorities reported that nearby homes and hotels were evacuated, with around 150 individuals relocated to a safer location.

A team comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Barkot, along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, fire services and officials from the irrigation and revenue departments, has been deployed at the site.