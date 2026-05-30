Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall for 19 states, check when these states will get relief from heatwave

New Delhi:

With the monsoon's arrival just around the corner, the weather has changed in many parts of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department, hailstorms, dust storms, and rain are expected in 19 states till May 31. The IMD also stated that conditions have become favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the Arabian Sea and other parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

IMD predicts heavy rains for 19 states

for As per the updates from the IMD, heavy rain alerts with thunderstorm have been issued for several states. The IMD said there may be rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa on Saturday and Sunday.

Along with this, winds can blow at a speed of 40-50 km per hour. Storms can blow at a speed of 50-60 km in Bihar and Jharkhand. Wind speeds in Bihar can reach up to 70 km per hour. Heavy rain is possible in Central Maharashtra on May 30. Rain is expected in Konkan and Goa on May 31. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Gujarat from May 31 to June 2.

Cloudy sky in Delhi

The national capital on Friday wore a cover of clouds as it recorded a sharp fall in temperatures, with the lowest maximum registered over the past 21 days. The weather forecast for several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, pointed to likelihood of rain and thunderstorms.

Intense heat refused to ebb in Rajasthan, with mercury settling in the mid-forties. However, the weather department said thunderstorm and rain activity is expected to increase from Friday in the state.

Monsoon's onset over Kerala expected in next seven days

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon's onset over Kerala is expected to happen in the next seven days. It further said the June-September southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90 per cent of the long-period average with a model error of 4 per cent.

The long-period average (LPA) of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is 87 cm. While the northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below normal rainfall, the weather office said.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the IMD, said in a statement, "The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the monsoon core zone consisting of most of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country is most likely to be below normal (less than 94 pc of LPA)."

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain to persist till May 31. For Saturday, the weather office has predicted a minimum temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

IMD predicts heavy rains for UP for next two days

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across the state over the next two days and warned of strong winds, lightning, hailstorms and heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The adverse weather disrupted normal life in several parts of the state. In Saharanpur, heavy rainfall early Friday triggered a strong flow of water from hilly areas.

Check weather updates for Himachal, Uttarakhand

The weather office in Himachal Pradesh forecast a wet spell in the state till June 4, issuing an alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusts at 40-50 kmph, as a bout of severe hailstorm and rain lashed the state capital and adjoining areas on Friday evening.

In Uttarakhand, the IMD predicted a fresh spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in the higher reaches for Saturday. It issued a 'watch' warning, advising residents to be aware of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Outside north India, a powerful spell of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds swept across Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal. Jharkhand also witnessed rainfall, while the IMD has forecast similar weather in Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday.

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