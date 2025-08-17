Weather update: IMD issues rain alert in Delhi-NCR, UP; Mumbai reels under torrential downpour Heavy rainfall is expected in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand today. According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Dehradun, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain in several parts of the country over the next few days. As per the weather department, Delhi is expected to remain cloudy, with a possibility of light rainfall accompanied by thunder on Sunday.

The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24°C, while the maximum may reach 33°C.

Landslide warning in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, landslide warnings have been issued for several areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to continuous rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand today. According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Dehradun, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Nainital districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rain in some places. Apart from this, other districts may also experience spells of intense rainfall.

Rain fury in Mumbai

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in several districts of Maharashtra. Incessant showers in Mumbai caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city on Saturday. Areas like Gandhi Nagar, King's Circle and Sion Railway Station were submerged due to continuous downpours. As many as two persons were killed, two others left injured in a landslide in Vikhroli.

The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts in Maharashtra including Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane and Palghar. The forecast suggests moderate to intense rainfall in these regions over the next three to four hours.

UP weather update

In Uttar Pradesh, the pace of the monsoon has been uneven, with heavy rains in some areas and sluggish in the others. Rainfall has paused in both eastern and western parts of UP over the past 24 hours. However, the IMD predicts scattered thunderstorms and showers in parts of western UP on August 17 and 18.

As for eastern UP, the weather is expected to remain clear for the next 24 hours. Light rainfall may occur at a few places on August 18. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 35°C and the minimum around 27°C. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected, with a chance of heavy rainfall by evening.