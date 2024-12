Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Fog engulfs India Gate and Kartavya Path during a cold winter morning in New Delhi.

Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Thursday, improving air quality levels significantly. The cold wave persisted, adding to the winter chill in the national capital. States like Rajasthan and Meghalaya experienced dense fog, with visibility dropping to zero in some areas on Thursday night. In these regions, objects beyond a meter were barely visible due to the foggy conditions.