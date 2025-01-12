Weather today: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms today in these parts of Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : X Dense fog engulfs Delhi NCR

Weather today: Several parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing dense fog since the wee hours on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in several parts of the Delhi-NCR. Several flights and trains are delayed in the National capital. IMD has issued a warning of a wet spell along with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day.

New Delhi and the National Capital Region were shrouded in thick fog in the morning. Light rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the city recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. IMD has also predicted rain and thunderstorm today in the city. The department, in its latest forecast, also stated that rain is likely to continue in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Akshardham, Ayanagar, and Deramandi, in the coming hours.

IMD has predicted rainfall in several parts of North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, among others.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (25-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to continue at most places of Delhi & NCR , Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana," IMD shared the list of regions on X.

"Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intermittent rainfall (25-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha, Sambhal, Bahajoi, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao," the post adds.

"Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra (U.P.) Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana (Rajasthan)," IMD has predicted rainfall in these regions.