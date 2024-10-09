Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Weather Report: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several regions, yellow alert in THESE states | Check details

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in several parts of India. Meanwhile, several other parts will witness a clearer sky because of the withdrawing monsoon.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2024 6:50 IST
weather forecast today
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several parts of India. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in these areas which mainly include, Peninsular and Northeast India. Meanwhile, the weather in Delhi will see no changes in the coming days. The skies will remain mostly clear with no possibility of rain.

Yellow Alert areas

The Indian Met Dept has issued a yellow alert in the following regions:

  1. Lakshadweep
  2. Tamil Nadu
  3. Kerala
  4. Arunachal Pradesh
  5. Assam 
  6. Meghalaya
  7. Nagaland
  8. Manipur
  9. Mizoram
  10. Tripura
  11. Coastal Karnataka

Detailed Report

In south peninsular India, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Lakshadweep, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on October 9. The similar weather conditions will continue for the next six days.

In Northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya may witness an isolated heavy rainfall today.

Weather update for Delhi

For Northwest, West, East and Central India, the Met Department has predicted no rainfall and the weather will remain normal. In Delhi, the sky will remain partly cloudy with maximum day temperature likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum day temperature is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius.

IMD advisory

Provided the heavy rainfall alert in coastal regions, the IMD has stated that winds may blow at 35-45 kmph till October 11 and hence, the fishermen are advised not to venture during this period.

