Weather forecast for Char Dham Yatra: Heavy rain, storms expected in Uttarakhand from May 6 to 8 The Char Dham Yatra faces challenging weather from May 6 to 8, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snow expected at Badrinath and Kedarnath, while lighter rain is forecast for Gangotri and Yamunotri.

New Delhi:

The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most awaited pilgrimages in India, drawing millions of devotees every year to the sacred shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath in the high Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. However, weather conditions often play a crucial role in the success of this journey. To assist pilgrims in planning their visit, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the Char Dham shrines from May 6 to May 8.

According to the latest forecast, the weather across the four holy sites is expected to be challenging, with heavy rains, thunderstorms, and snow in some regions. Pilgrims are advised to be cautious and prepare accordingly.

Badrinath (6th to 8th May)

Badrinath, located in Chamoli district, will experience heavy rainfall from May 6 to May 8. The weather department has predicted intense rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly on May 6 and 7. On May 8, a storm and lightning strikes are also expected, with the possibility of more heavy rainfall. Pilgrims heading to Badrinath should be prepared for severe weather conditions and possible disruptions.

Kedarnath (6th to 8th May)

Kedarnath, situated at an altitude of 3,586 meters in the Rudraprayag district, is another key destination on the Char Dham Yatra. The weather forecast for Kedarnath also looks severe. On May 6, the region is expected to face heavy rains and thunderstorms, possibly with intense rainfall and lightning. On May 7, heavy snowfall is anticipated, along with continued heavy rainfall. On May 8, the weather will worsen, with high winds, thunderstorms, and more heavy rain. Pilgrims visiting Kedarnath should be aware of the extreme weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

Gangotri and Yamunotri (6th to 8th May)

Gangotri and Yamunotri, located in Uttarkashi district, will experience lighter weather disturbances. The weather department has not issued any major warnings for these regions, but light rain and mild thunderstorms are expected. The chances of light rain and thunderstorms are predicted from May 6 to May 8, though the conditions will be less severe compared to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Travel advisory

Given the expected weather conditions, especially the heavy rains and storms in Kedarnath and Badrinath, pilgrims are advised to carefully consider their travel plans. It is essential to check the weather updates before embarking on the journey and to remain in close contact with local authorities for any advisories or updates on road conditions.

The Char Dham Yatra is a significant spiritual journey for millions of devotees, but the unpredictable mountain weather can sometimes make the pilgrimage more challenging. It is important to be well-prepared and equipped for the journey, especially during the monsoon season when weather conditions can change rapidly.

In light of the forecast, pilgrims are urged to carry essential rain gear, proper footwear, and warm clothing, and to ensure their safety while travelling in these difficult conditions.