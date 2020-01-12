WATCH: Speeding car rams into bicycles, motorcycle, parked car in Yamunanagar; at least 5 injured

At least five people have been injured after a speeding rammed into bicycles, motorcycle and a parked car on a road in Yamuna Nagar. A video of the incident has gone viral showing the speeding car losing control, first hitting the cycle, then a motorcylce and then smashing into a parked car.
According to the video, the driver fled from the scene soon after the accident. The police has begun investigation. Further details awaited.
#WATCH Haryana: A speeding car hits a cycle, a motorcycle and a parked car on a road in Yamuna Nagar, 5 people injured. Police have begun investigation. (11.1.20) pic.twitter.com/b52Qz3whNQ— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020