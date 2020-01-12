Sunday, January 12, 2020
     
WATCH: Speeding car rams into bicycles, motorcycle, parked car in Yamunanagar; at least 5 injured

A speeding car hits cycle, motorcycle and a parked car on a road in Yamuna Nagar. At least 5 people have been injured. Police has begun the investigation.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2020 13:42 IST
Yamunanagar, car accident, viral video
Image Source : PHOTO: ANI SCREEN GRAB

Driver loses control, hits cycle, motorcycle and a parked car

At least five people have been injured after a speeding rammed into bicycles, motorcycle and a parked car on a road in Yamuna Nagar. A video of the incident has gone viral showing the speeding car losing control, first hitting the cycle, then a motorcylce and then smashing into a parked car.

According to the video, the driver fled from the scene soon after the accident. The police has begun investigation. Further details awaited.

