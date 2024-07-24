WATCH: Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan seen together smiling in rare video in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi with Jaya Bachchan

On Wednesday, as soon as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi reached the Parliament premises to participate in the proceedings of the day and was accompanied by Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien was seen greeting her. Soon, SP MP Jaya Bachchan was seen approaching the Congress leader. They both then shared a light moment and laughed. INDIA Bloc MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha protesting the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members tried to raise the issue of budgetary allocations.

What happened between the Bachchans and the Gandhis

It is pertinent to mention that, there was a time when the Gandhis and the Bachchan family were very friendly. Later, as time changed, this relationship weakened. At one time, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan were very close. It is said that Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Amitabh Bachchan spent time together when the star was a student at Delhi University and a resident of New Delhi.

On the request of Rajiv Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan contested the Lok Sabha election from Allahabad in 1984 and won but when his name came in the Bofors scam, the actor-turned-politician resigned from Lok Sabha. According to reports, Rajeev Gandhi felt bad and stopped talking to Amitabh Bachchan and it was then that things went sour between the families.