OPINION | Waqf: Look at the merits of the law

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to launch 1985-type countrywide agitation against the new Waqf law to put pressure on Modi government to withdraw the Act. The draft of a speech has been sent by AIMPLB to all mosques asking the Imams to convey to the faithful at all Friday prayer congregations. A big rally will be held in Delhi on April 22 and the first phase of agitation will continue till July 7. In West Bengal, there was arson, stone pelting and attacks on police by anti-Waqf law protesters in at least three places in Murshidabad. Internet has been shut down in the area. Trains were stopped at several places. BJP leaders have alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's police has given a free hand to protesters to indulge in violence and in some places, Hindus have been attacked and their temples were vandalized. The problem is: Mamata's government is allowing Muslims to protest against Waqf law, but is refusing permission to Hindu outfits to take out Ramnavami and Hanuman Jayanti processions. The confrontation may continue till next year's assembly polls in Bengal. As far as the new Waqf Act is concerned, maulanas have declared a war and their target is not Waqf law, but Prime Minister Modi. In most of the speeches of Islamic clerics, their key thrust is how to make Modi bow to the demands of Muslims. Common Muslims have nothing to do with Waqf law, but they are being told that the government will take over their mosques, Eidgah and graveyards. All those who have illegally acquired Waqf properties in the past have reasons to be worried. Muslim leaders are pointing out that the community showed its strength in 1985 to force Rajiv Gandhi government to pass the Muslim Personal Law Bill to overturn the Supreme Court judgement on maintenance in Shahbano case. Similarly, in 2013, the community succeeded in pressurizing Manmohan Singh's government to bring about amendments in Waqf law. Their logic now is: how can the Modi government refuse to accept their demands? The real war is not over the merits of Waqf law, but the desire to project the supremacy of the community leaders. Muslim Personal Law Board and some other Muslim outfits are trying to keep the heat on, but anti-social elements can take undue advantage, as it happened in Agra, where the head of an animal was found inside a bag inside the Jama Masjid. Police took timely action and nabbed a Muslim youth who was trying to create communal tension.

US-China tariff war: Good for India

The tariff war between China and the US has escalated with China imposing 125 per cent tariff on all US imports. This tit-for-tat tariff war has brought bilateral trade between the two nations practically unfeasible. US has imposed 145 pc tariff on all Chinese imports. China has appealed to European Union and other countries to join hands in its trade war against the US. Experts say, that this is a good opportunity for India because it has the capacity to replace China and export goods like electronics, textile, garments and toys to the US. Electronics giant Apple exported nearly 600 tonnes (roughly 15 lakh cellphones) from India to the US by hiring special cargo planes, even before the US tariff came into effect. Apple took only six hours to obtain custom clearance from the Indian government. Apple presently produces 20 per cent of the cell phones that it sells in the US, while the remaining 80 pc of Apple phones come from China. Experts say, India and the US must finalize their trade deal as soon as possible to give a boost to Indian exports to the US, but Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said categorically that India would not finalize a deal at gunpoint unless the interests of Indian industry are safeguarded. The question is: Will smart phones, air conditioners, TV, fridge and other items made in India become cheaper in the US? Trade experts say, due to American pressure, Chinese companies will be forced to lower prices of electronic components exported to India by five per cent. More than 75 pc of electronic components used in India are manufactured in China. If you join both these points, one thing is clear: smartphones, AC, TV, fridge and other electronic goods in India may become cheaper and this could be a win-win situation for consumers.

BJP's alliance with AIADMK: Alarming signals for DMK

All India Anna DMK and BJP on Friday announced their alliance to fight next year's Tamil Nadu assembly elections with Eddapadi K Palaniswamy as their CM face. Home Minister Amit Shah was present when this announcement was made. This is considered an achievement for BJP in Tamil Nadu. During last year's Lok Sabha polls, the alliance had failed to materialize. BJP had allied with some small parties, its voting percentage rose but the party failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, all AIADMK candidates lost the LS elections. AIADMK had demanded that state BJP chief Annamalai should step down, BJP changed its state unit chief and the alliance was stitched. BJP has realized that it is impossible to counter the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu by going alone. Without AIADMK's support, BJP cannot make Chief Minister M K Stalin's 'misrule' an issue. When Stalin objected to delimitation and alleged that the Centre was trying to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu, BJP appeared to be on the defensive. The anti-Sanatan stance of Stalin and charges of corruption against DMK ministers were issues which were overshadowed. BJP had to take AIADMK's support, but the biggest challenge is: AIADMK itself is now divided into several factions. Can they be brought together on a single platform? Amit Shah is at work.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

