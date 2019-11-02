Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2019 16:39 IST
VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar
Image Source : PTI

VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar gave the permission to the agency to record the statement of and interrogate Michel in Tihar prison, where he is currently lodged, on November 5 and 6.

The court also allowed the two counsels of Michel to be present for half-an-hour for legal assistance during the interrogation. Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAnti-human trafficking units, women help desks to be set up using Nirbhaya fund: Irani