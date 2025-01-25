Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA licence, to receive foreign funding: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : BIHARIJI.ORG Vrindaban's Banke Bihari temple.

Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple on Friday was granted the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence by the Union Home Ministry which will permit it to receive funding from abroad, sources said on Saturday. As per application by a management committee, formed by a court, they receive a lot of foreign currencies in their chest and also intend to receive donations from abroad.

Banke Bihari temple is currently managed by the court and the court has formed a management committee. This management committee under court approval had applied for an FCRA license.

The temple used to be managed by a family of priests and was under private management earlier. The Home Ministry has given the licence to receive foreign funding under the FCRA after due application and its processing after court approval.

According to the application, the temple received a lot of foreign currencies in its chest and also intended to accept donations from abroad, the sources said. According to the law, all NGOs receiving foreign contributions have to be registered under the FCRA.