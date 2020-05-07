Vizag Gas leak: 500 kg of PTBC chemical to be airlifted from Daman for neutralizing leakage

500 kg of PTBC chemical to be airlifted from Daman for neutralizing leakage

Andhra Pradesh government will airlift 500 kg of Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) chemical from Daman to neutralize the gas leakage in Visakhapatnam plant, Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Ashwani Kumar said on Thursday. The decision was taken after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sought PTBC chemical from the Gujarat government.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave the orders to chemical companies in Vapi to send the chemical by road to Daman, from where the Andhra Pradesh government would airlift the chemical.

On early Thursday morning, a gas leakage at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram, Gopalapatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, killed 10 people including children.

Hundreds fell sick and unconscious due to the leakage of styrene gas. They are receiving treatment at the hospitals.

