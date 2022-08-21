Follow us on Image Source : SISJ.IN 8-year-old sexually harassed at Virender Sehwag's school, case registered

An 8-year-old was sexually harassed at an international boarding school owned by Virender Sehwag.

The school has often been in news for providing special attention to sports activities.

Prima facie, the police suspect the children or staff living in the hostel with the minor.

Virender Sehwag news: An 8-year-old was sexually harassed at an international boarding school owned by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in Haryana's Jhajjar. The school has often been in news for providing special attention to sports activities of students along with their studies.

On the basis of a complaint received from the student's parents, the Haryana Police has registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. "The child is scared and is not telling us anything, but we've demanded CCTV footage from school authorities," said Rahul Dev, DSP. Prima facie, the police suspect the children or staff living in the hostel with the minor to have committed the crime.

The minor hails from Uttar Pradesh and was admitted to the hostel of this school in April this year. The founder of this school is Virender Sehwag and the chairperson is his wife Aarti Sehwag.

Medical examination confirms sexual harassment

According to reports, the incident took place on the night of August 15. The child's father met Jhajjar SP Wasim Akram and complained the next day. After a case was registered under JJ Act and POCSO Act, a medical report came on Friday, that confirmed sexual harassment. A special team has been formed to investigate this case.

Family suspects fellow students and school staff

Sehwag International School is a day-boarding and most of the children studying there stay in hostels. Jhajjar DSP Rahul Dev said that the child has not yet named the accused. But according to the family members, the minor has told them that the children studying in the school and staying in the hostel have commited the crime.

The school staff was also questioned about the incident. As part of the investigation, the police have started scanning the CCTV footage and are hopeful that the accused will be arrested soon.

