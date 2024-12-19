Caught on camera: What did Rahul Gandhi do when he approached an injured BJP MP in Parliament?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi approaches injured BJP MP in Parliament.

Amid a political showdown in Parliament over the injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, a video shared by the BJP has gone viral. In it, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen approaching Sarangi after the fall and then walking away. Reacting to the video, the BJP said the visuals capture the "arrogance of the Gandhi scion." On the other hand, the Congress shared a clip and alleged that BJP MPs were stopping their Congress counterparts from entering Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Parliament witnessed massive protests by the ruling BJP and the opposition, with both sides accusing each other of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar. The development comes after the massive row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks during the Constitution debate on Tuesday.

The Congress alleged that Shah had insulted BR Ambedkar, the BJP accused the main Opposition of twisting the Home Minister's words and circulating short videos to mislead the people.

In the meantime, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters.

As this happened, the BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance. Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in..." Gandhi told reporters.