Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Mansukh Mandaviya to address Lok Sabha shortly

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to address the Lok Sabha at 3 PM.

Come back stronger: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," Modi posted on X.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said. "Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," Modi said.