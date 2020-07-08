Image Source : INDIA TV Vikas Dubey case: Police arrest Vinay Tiwari, the police official accused of helping the gangster

Vikas Dube case: The police on Wednesday arrested Chaubepur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari for his alleged connections with dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. Tiwari is accused of helping gangster Vikas Dubey by relaying information to him about police actions and movements against him.

On July 3, policemen were caught in an ambush at Bikru village in Chaubepur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey. Though the police operation was launched to arrest the gangster, it had appeared as though the gangsters were waiting for the police party to come. This indicated that the information about the operation was leaked. Fingers are being pointed at Station Officer Vinay Tiwari for passing on the info to Vikas Dubey.

Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey was shot down by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday. It is said that Amar Dubey was in charge of Vikas Dubey's security and always carried a rifle with him. Amar Dubey was present with Vikas Dubey on July 3, when the gangster ambushed police.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force detained gangster Vikas Dubey''s brother-in-law from Madhya Pradesh''s Shahdol district, a local police officer said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh STF also took the son of Dubey's brother-in-law into their custody on Monday, Shahdols Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Mathew told PTI.

Is this Vikas Dubey?

An image that surfaced on Wednesday sent everyone in a tizzy. A man was captured on CCTV. It is being said that Vikas Dubey himself was captured in this footage. However, there has not been a concrete confirmation as yet. Search for Vikas Dubey is still going on.

Man suspected to be Vikas Dubey seen outside a shop in Faridabad, new photo emerges. Vikas Dubey is the prime accused in #KanpurEncounterCase pic.twitter.com/pC888ITWhV — India TV (@indiatvnews) July 8, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage