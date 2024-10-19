Vijaya Rahatkar appointed new chief of National Commission for Women: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Vijaya Rahatkar appointed as Chairperson of the National Commission for Women

The Central Government on Saturday (October 19) appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). According to the information released, the appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act 1990, will be in effect for three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

In addition to Rahatkar's appointment, the government has also named Dr. Archana Majumdar as a new member of the NCW for a three-year term.

All You Need to Know About NCW's Newly Elected Chairperson

Vijaya Rahatkar, who will take over as the 9th Chairperson of the NCW, previously served as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. During her tenure there (2016-2021), she worked on a range of initiatives focusing on women's development in various aspects of life. Notably, Rahatkar introduced initiatives like “Sakshama” (support for acid attack survivors), “Prajwala” (linking self-help groups to central government schemes), and “Suhita” (24x7 helpline service for women). She also focused on legal reforms addressing issues like POCSO, anti-triple talaq measures, and anti-human trafficking units. Additionally, she promoted digital literacy programs and launched a publication named “Saad” dedicated to women's issues.

Apart from her contributions to women's development, Rahatkar has also demonstrated leadership skills in various political and social roles. She has held key positions, including Vice President of a national youth organization, President of the Women’s Wing for seven years, and currently serves as a national secretary.

Further, Rahatkar also served as the Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010. During her tenure thereimplemented significant developmental projects related to healthcare and infrastructure. She promoted the city as an international cultural center, boosting tourism and local revenue. Presently, she is serving as an advisory director with the All India Institute of Local Self-Government.

Awards and Accolades

Vijaya Rahatkar, who will begin her tenure as the Chairperson of the NCW, has received several awards and recognitions for her contributions to women’s empowerment. She has been honored with the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council.

Additionally, Rahatkar has also authored several books, including Vidhilikhit (on women’s legal issues) and Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads. She holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and a master's degree in History from the University of Pune.