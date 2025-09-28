Advertisement
  TVK Vijay rally stampede: Death count rises to 39; Tamil Nadu CM meets injured in Karur hospital

TVK Vijay rally stampede LIVE: The stampede broke out during actor and TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims killed in the incident.

TVK chief and actor Vijay addresses a rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.
TVK chief and actor Vijay addresses a rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday. Image Source : PTI
Karur:

At least 39 people, including women and children, died in a stampede that broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday (September 27). According to officials, the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm, just as Vijay was addressing his supporters who had gathered at the venue in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, in huge numbers since the afternoon. They had been waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star. Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation. He also announced a Commission of Inquiry to probe the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims killed in the incident.

 

Live updates :TVK Vijay rally stampede

  7:54 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Two patients are critical and on ventilator: Director of Medical Education

    On the Karur Stamepede, Suganthy Rajakumari, Director of Medical Education (DME) and Research, said, "Total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The patient number was 52. Only 2 patients are critical and on a ventilator... Before noon, we will finish all postmortems and hand over the bodies to the family members. Accommodation, food and other things have been arranged by the government..."

     

  7:49 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit Karur

    BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "I am leaving for Karur with sorrow to support the families. We will extend help. Union Home Ministry has inquired about the assistance and the Prime Minister has conveyed his pain and message to the people of Tamil Nadu."

  7:38 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Morning visuals show site being littered with scattered slippers, trampled TVK flags

    Morning visuals show the site being littered with scattered slippers, trampled TVK flags, and abandoned personal belongings.

     

  7:38 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Visuals from hospital where bodies of victims of Karur stampede

    Visuals from the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the bodies of victims of the Karur stampede incident are being handed over to their family members after the postmortem. As per CM MK Stalin, so far, 39 people have lost their lives in the stampede incident during a rally of TVK chief and actor Vijay.

  7:31 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    95 people admitted to hospital: TN Health Secretary

    Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, P Senthil Kumar said, "A total of 95 people have been admitted to the hospital. Fifty-one are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Except for one, the others are stable. Specialised doctors are looking after them. The remaining 44 are admitted to the private hospitals. 39 people have lost their lives..."

  7:30 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    People lacked sufficient food, water, says TN DGP

    Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said on Sunday said that the crowd swelled due to the delayed arrival of the actor-politician to the venue and they lacked sufficient food and water during the waiting hours under the hot sun. He further said there was a crowd surge after the official Twitter handle of Vijay's TVK party mentioned that he would arrive at the meeting venue by 12 noon.

    "Permission (for the meeting) was sought for between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he will come at 12 and the crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun. Our intention is not to blame anyone, but we are just stating the facts," the Head of Police Force added.

    Further, Vijay was accorded welcome at one point and a big crowd followed him and he was ushered in safely to the venue by the police. "He also lauded the police...the crowd kept swelling," he said. While the organisers put the expected number at 10,000, about 27,000 people turned up to have a glimpse of the actor, Venkataraman said. He indicated police protection was given anticipating about 20,000. 

    Asked if there were "only 500" police personnel on bandobast duty, he said the meeting venue was a public road and more police cover would have meant people would not have sufficient space.

  7:17 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Crowds swelled due to Vijay's delayed arrival, says TN Police chief

    Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman, noted that earlier rallies of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK had "smaller crowds", but this time the turnout was "far higher" than expected a day. He said that the "reality" is that the crowd had already been "waiting for hours without sufficient food and water", as Vijay arrived few hours late at the venue.

    "The permission for the meeting was given for 3 pm to 10 pm, but crowds started assembling as early as 11 am. By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm., the crowd had already been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. That is the reality. Vijay himself appreciated the police for their role but stressed that party cadres must take responsibility for crowd management. It does not mean the police should deploy numbers equal to the entire crowd of 27,000. The reasons behind the tragic incident will be revealed only after the inquiry. A one-person commission has already been established. Until then, I cannot comment further on it," DGP told reporters.

    Following the incident, we reviewed the steps that the police should take...Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected. Though organisers had requested a large ground in Karur, anticipating about 10,000 people, nearly 27,000 gathered. At the campaign venue where Vijay was to address the public, 500-plus police personnel were on duty," the DGP said.

  7:16 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Deeply saddened to hear about Karur stampede: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

    Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday condoled the loss of many precious lives in a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. As many as 39 people were killed in the tragedy. In a post shared on X, Reddy said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic stampede in #Karur that led to loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

  7:14 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying: Union Minister L Murugan

    Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday said that news coming from Karur is deeply worrying, and he has been in touch with the District Collector, instructing BJP leaders to provide all possible assistance. Speaking to the reporters, Murugan said, "The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying. We must stand with the affected families. I have been in touch with the District Collector and have instructed BJP leaders to extend all possible help."

  7:13 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Karur district collector's office issues helpline numbers

    Karur district collector's office started helpline numbers to assist family members of people affected in the stampede.

    • WhatsApp No.: 70108 06322
    • Landline No.: 04324 - 256306

  7:11 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    PM Modi expresses grief

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling the deaths, said: "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

    "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.

  7:09 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    President Murmu expresses anguish over the tragic loss of lives

    President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in the incident and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured," said the President.

  7:08 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Union Home Ministry seeks report on stampede from Tamil Nadu govt

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stock of the situation following a stampede in Karur and assured them of all possible central assistance to deal with the situation. The Union home ministry also sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the incident.

  7:07 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Tamil Nadu stampede has caused 'unspeakable pain': CP Radhakrishnan

    Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday condoled the deaths and injuries in a stampede in Tamil Nadu, saying the incident has caused "unspeakable pain". At least 36 people, including children and women, died in a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's heavily crowded rally at Karur. In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said the tragedy has caused unspeakable pain. "I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving parents who have lost their loved ones, to their relatives, and to the people of Tamil Nadu in this moment of inconsolable sorrow," he said.

     

  7:06 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    'Deeply distressed': Kharge on loss of lives in Tamil Nadu stampede

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers to provide assistance to the victims and their families. Thirty-six people have died in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally at Karur. "Deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

  7:06 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Jharkhand CM Soren expresses grief over stampede deaths in Tamil Nadu

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu. Thirty-six people died in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally at Karur. "Received the tragic news of people dying in a stampede during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the grieving families to bear this painful moment. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," Soren posted on X.

  7:05 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Puducherry LG expresses grief over stampede in Karur rally

    Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the stampede during a rally of actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu that left at least 36 people dead. In a message on the stampede, the LG extended profound grief and condolences to those who lost their kin in the tragedy. "I am deeply shocked and grieved over the death of people in an unexpected manner in the stampede at the rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu today," he said.

  7:05 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Stampede broke out when Vijay was addressing his supporters

    According to officials, the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm, just as Vijay was addressing his supporters who had gathered at the venue in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, in huge numbers since the afternoon. They had been waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star. Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling.

  7:05 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in Tamil Nadu stampede

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 39 people, including eight children, in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic accident in Karur, Tamil Nadu. This saddening incident has snatched away precious lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Prabhu Shri Ram give them strength and peace to the departed souls. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Om Shanti!"

  7:03 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Family members of those who lost their lives in stampede

    Family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede that took place during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. 

     

  7:03 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Case has been registered, says ADGP on Karur stampede

    On the Karur stampede, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, S Davidson Devasirvatham said, "...We will have to get the preliminary investigation done. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives. A case has been registered..."

  7:02 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Visuals from the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur

    Visuals from the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the bodies of victims of the Karur stampede incident are being handed over to their family members after the postmortem. As per CM MK Stalin, so far, 39 people have lost their lives in the stampede incident during a public event of TVK chief and actor Vijay on Saturday.

     

  7:01 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Visuals from the spot where a stampede occurred

    Visuals from the spot where a stampede occurred on Saturday, during a public event of TVK chief and actor Vijay. As per CM MK Stalin, so far, 39 people have lost their lives in the incident.

  7:01 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Bodies of victims of Karur stampede handed over to their family members

    The bodies of victims of the Karur stampede incident handed over to their family members after the postmortem. As per CM MK Stalin, so far, 39 people have lost their lives in the stampede incident during a public event of TVK chief and actor Vijay.

     

     

     

  7:00 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    Tamil Nadu CM announces inquiry led by retired judge

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the incident and submit a report to the government. "The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken," he said.

  6:57 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    CM Stalin announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of deceased

    On the Karur stampede incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, "So far, 39 people have died. In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either. Currently, 51 people are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. With a heavy heart, I pay homage to those who have lost their lives. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to those who were injured. I have ordered the formation of an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge."

  6:56 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    CM Stalin pays tribute people killed in Karur stampede

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede incident. He also meets the families of victims.

  6:52 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    What did eyewitnesses say?

    Eyewitnesses said the trouble began around 7.45 pm when large sections of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor, surged towards the stage barricades. In the rush, several people fainted, including children who became separated from their families. Many were trampled upon as police and volunteers struggled to control the situation. Visuals from the rally showed Vijay pausing his speech after noticing people collapsing in the crowd. In one clip, he was seen handing out water bottles to those who had fainted and calling out for a missing child. Despite these efforts, the chaos spiralled out of control as the crowd swelled.

  6:51 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    What caused the stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally?

    Overcrowding is being cited as the primary reason for the stampede that broke out at TVK chief Vijay's rally  in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening. However, the authorities have ordered a probe into the incident. The event, organised by Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), drew an overwhelming turnout far beyond expectations.

  6:50 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    CM Stalin visits Karur hospital to meet injured

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits the Government Medical College and Hospital and meets those injured in the stampede incident at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday.

  6:48 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
    39 people die at Vijay's rally stampede

    According to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, so far, 39 people have lost their lives in the stampede incident during a TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday.

