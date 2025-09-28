Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said on Sunday said that the crowd swelled due to the delayed arrival of the actor-politician to the venue and they lacked sufficient food and water during the waiting hours under the hot sun. He further said there was a crowd surge after the official Twitter handle of Vijay's TVK party mentioned that he would arrive at the meeting venue by 12 noon.

"Permission (for the meeting) was sought for between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he will come at 12 and the crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun. Our intention is not to blame anyone, but we are just stating the facts," the Head of Police Force added.

Further, Vijay was accorded welcome at one point and a big crowd followed him and he was ushered in safely to the venue by the police. "He also lauded the police...the crowd kept swelling," he said. While the organisers put the expected number at 10,000, about 27,000 people turned up to have a glimpse of the actor, Venkataraman said. He indicated police protection was given anticipating about 20,000.

Asked if there were "only 500" police personnel on bandobast duty, he said the meeting venue was a public road and more police cover would have meant people would not have sufficient space.