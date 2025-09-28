At least 39 people, including women and children, died in a stampede that broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday (September 27). According to officials, the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm, just as Vijay was addressing his supporters who had gathered at the venue in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, in huge numbers since the afternoon. They had been waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star. Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation. He also announced a Commission of Inquiry to probe the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims killed in the incident.