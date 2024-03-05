Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2024

Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vidisha is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 parliamentary seats. The Vidisha seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar and Khategaon. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Vidisha constituency five times in a row in 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj also represented the seat in the past.

Vidisha Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 17,41,604 voters in the Vidisha constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,19,583 voters were male and 8,21,976 were female voters. 45 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,835 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vidisha in 2019 was 1,155 (1,133 were men and 22 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Vidisha constituency was 16,34,039. Out of this, 8,72,100 voters were male and 7,61,915 were female voters. 24 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,334 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vidisha in 2014 was 499 (380 were men and 119 were women).

Vidisha 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava won the seat for the first time with a margin of 5,03,084 votes. He was polled 8,53,022 votes with a vote share of 68.19%. He defeated Congress candidate Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel who got 3,49,938 votes (27.97%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,50,244. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Geetawali Ahirwar stood third with 14,409 votes (1.15%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj won the seat for the second time in a row. She was polled 7,14,348 votes with a vote share of 66.53%. Congress candidate and Digvijaya Singh's brother Lakshman Singh got 3,03,650 votes (28.28%) and was the runner-up. Swaraj defeated Singh by a margin of 4,10,698 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,73,473. Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) candidate Kamlesh Sallam came third with 10,824 votes (1.01%).

Vidisha Past Winners

Sushma Swaraj (BJP): 2009

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): 2004

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): 1999

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): 1998

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): 1996

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): 1991 bypoll

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1991

Raghav Ji (BJP): 1989

Pratapbhanu Krishna Gopal Sharma (Congress): 1984

Pratapbhanu Krishna Gopal Sharma (Congress): 1980

Raghav Ji (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 8,619 voters (0.69%) opted for NOTA in the Vidisha constituency. In 2014, 10,618 voters (0.99%) opted for NOTA in the Vidisha constituency.

Vidisha Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,50,244 or 71.79%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,73,473 or 65.70%.

Vidisha Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 12 in the Vidisha constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Vidisha.

Vidisha Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,330 polling stations in the Vidisha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,973 polling stations in the Vidisha constituency.