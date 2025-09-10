Vice President's security: CRPF to take charge with Z+ cover after MHA threat reassessment The CRPF is set to take over the security of the Vice President of India with a Z+ category cover. The MHA ordered the move after a fresh threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau. Delhi Police will continue to manage outer security duties.

New Delhi:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to take over the security of the Vice President of India under a 'Z+' category cover, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Armed CRPF commandos from the elite VIP security wing will now be responsible for the close protection of the country's second-highest constitutional functionary, it added. The move comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) carried out a fresh assessment of threats based on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau. Following this review, the MHA directed the CRPF to handle the Vice President's personal security. While a verbal order has already been issued, officials said a written notification is still awaited.

Layered security protocol to remain in place

Under the new security grid, the Delhi Police will continue to manage access control, perimeter checks and the outer cordon, while the CRPF will take charge of close protection duties. Sources indicated that the force could formally assume responsibility by Wednesday itself.

What does Z+ security cover mean?

'Z+' is one of the highest security categories in India and involves deployment of more than 55 armed personnel, including commandos, escorts and support staff. Those assigned under this category are trained in counter-terror operations, close combat, evacuation drills and high-threat responses.

Part of revised Blue Book protocols

The changes are being aligned with the revised Blue Book norms, the detailed security manual that lays down guidelines for the protection of top constitutional authorities. The CRPF already protects several high-risk dignitaries and will now extend the same arrangement to the Vice President.

CP Radhakrishnan elected as new VP of India

It is to be noted here that CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India, bringing along a rich political and administrative experience which will prove handy in his role as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer PC Mody said. The vote tally suggested some cross-voting in favour of Radhakrishnan. BJP leaders claimed that at least 15 opposition members voted for the NDA nominee.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: NDA-backed CP Radhakrishnan becomes Vice President, defeats INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy amid cross-voting