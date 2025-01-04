Veteran scientist R Chidambaram, architect of India's nuclear programme, dies at 88

Follow us on Image Source : X Dr R Chidambaram passed away this morning

Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday. He breathed his last at 3:20 am in Mumbai, according to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The entire nation is mourning the death of a world-class physicist and one of India’s most distinguished scientists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over Dr Chidambaram's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation and his efforts will inspire generations to come," PM's post on X reads.

Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram 1936 – 2025

Born in 1936, Dr. Chidambaram was an alumnus of Presidency College, Chennai, and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He played an integral role in the nation's first nuclear test in 1974, and led the Department of Atomic Energy team during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

As a world-class physicist, Dr. Chidambaram's research in high-pressure physics, crystallography, and materials science significantly advanced the scientific community's understanding of these fields. His pioneering work in these areas laid the foundation for modern materials science research in India.

Honoured with Padma Vibhushan

R Chidambaram was honoured with prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He received honorary doctorates from several universities and was a fellow of eminent Indian and international science academies.

Dr. Chidambaram held numerous prestigious roles, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India (2001–2018), Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (1990-1993), Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Atomic Energy (1993-2000). He was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and (1994–1995). He also served as a member of the IAEA’s Commission of Eminent Persons, contributing to the organisation’s vision for 2020 and beyond.

Awards