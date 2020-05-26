Image Source : FILE Heavy traffic as Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed

Commuters had a harrowing time on Tuesday morning after the Ghaziabad district administration sealed its border with the national capital, with the vehicular traffic queuing going up to over one kilometre.

The people travelling in their vehicles were stuck in heavy traffic at the Ghaziabad border. The long vehicular queue was witnessed from both the sides of the district near the Ghazipur mandi, that connects Delhi with Ghaziabad on National Highway 24.

The district administration in an order on Monday had said, "In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad."

"Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad border until further orders," the order read.

The administration said that the people employed in essential services will be allowed. Doctors, paramedical staff, police, media personnel and bank employees will not need passes. Their identity cards will be enough.

The officials of the third and fourth grade working with the central and Delhi government offices where 33 per cent attendance system is in place, are required to produce temporary passes from their offices to gain entry into the district and their identity cards alone would not be considered.

The order also stated that till the time the central and Delhi government employees don't get proper passes their ID cards will be valid to travel. Even the advocates have been allowed to travel to Delhi.

The order also asked the government employees to enter Delhi before 9 a.m. and return to Ghaziabad after 6 p.m.

The order also stated that in case of emergency. residents willing to get e-passes will have to apply. Such applications will be assessed and then e-passes issued, it said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage