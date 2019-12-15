Veer Savarkar's grandson demands sedition charges against Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar' remark at Ramlila Maidan in Congress' Bharat Bachao rally, Veer Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar said that the Gandhi scion must be charged under sedition law for dragging the surname in his political rally.

Speaking to India TV, Ranjit Savarkar said, "Freedom fighters should not be disgraced by anyone. I urge the government to take action against Rahul Gandhi as he is trying to divide the nation with these type of statements. This is not the first time he has made such an statement. I appeal that he must be charged under sedition law for his derogatory statement."

"I appeal the people of the nation to boycott Congress and nobody should cast vote in their favour," he added.

Ranjit's statement comes a day after Rahul Gandhi said that he would not apologize for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

"I'm not Rahul Savarkar, I'm Rahul Gandhi. I won't apologise for the truth," he said.

The statement of Gandhi triggered a row and several leaders including Giriraj Singh hit out at him.

On Sunday, people in Mumbai staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi and burnt his effigy.

Earlier Ranjit Savarkar reacted and said, "Rahul Gandhi should be glad that his grandmother Indira Gandhi removed her ‘Nehru’ surname. He further slammed Congress Party and said ‘they worked under Britishers after the Independence’."