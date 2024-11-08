Vande Metro completes first trial run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai at 130 km/h | Key details here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Vande Metro completes first trial run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai at 130 km/h.

The first trial run of the Vande Metro train designed for intercity high-speed travel was completed this week from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, covering 130 km.The train reached Mumbai successfully on Monday after passing through Surat at the Railway Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) team, which examined key aspects of performance.

Key features of the Vande Metro

Modelled after the Vande Bharat Express, the Vande Metro offers 12 air-conditioned coaches with 1,150 ergonomically designed seats. It features advanced security and safety technologies, such as CCTV surveillance, media response systems, and real-time passenger information display.

Optimised for mid-distance routes

Vande Metro's fast acceleration and deceleration make it ideal for intercity distances of 250 to 350 km, typically covering these in 3 to 5 hours Its speed and efficiency are expected to exceed standard MEMU trains to enhance the convenience of regional rail services.

Trial monitoring and performance evaluation

Indian Railways’ Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO) officials were present during the test, which had installed sensors to test vibration, oscillations and performance records in trains. Western Railway (WR) officials noted this was the first high-speed test in Mumbai, with data from the trial to assess its success.

“This is the first time the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has undergone trials at 130 kmph in Mumbai,” said a WR official.

Modern convenience and speed

The Namo Bharat Rapid Train, launched in September, now runs 110 km on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj route. Designed as a faster alternative to Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains, it offers modern conveniences including air-conditioned coaches, upholstered seats, CCTV, fire detection and on-board toilets.

With a maximum speed of 130 km mph, it differentiates the MEMU trains from the high-speed Vande Bharat train which can travel up to 180 km mph. The service is designed for routes between 250 and 350 km, offering fast and comfortable travel in western India.

