Vande Bharat Express train to connect Puri in Odisha soon, says Railways Minister

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Odisha last week announced that soon India's premier train Vande Bharat Express will be connected to Shree Jagannath Dham Puri soon. His statement came a couple of days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on India's 75th Independence Day speech that 75 new Vande Bharat trains will be launched in 75 weeks of 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav'.

"Puri is one of the most popular tourist and religious destinations in the world and has rich cultural significance. Development of Puri station is underway and plan is there to bring Vande Bharat Express to Puri," he told the media during his visit to Puri.

Vaishnaw, along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was in Odisha last week to take part in the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. He received a rousing welcome at the airport. This was the first visit of the two ministers to Odisha, after reshuffle of the Union council of ministers on July 7.

Soon after reaching Odisha, both the leaders visited Jagannath Temple in Puri. As the temple has not been reopened for devotees from other places excluding Puri, both the leaders paid obeisance at the Singhadwara (Lions Gate). BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also accompanied them.

The leaders also visited the Satyabadi Bana Bidyalaya. Pradhan said he was very keen to visit the school on his first visit to Odisha after taking charge as Education Minister. He interacted with the teachers and students studying there.

As per schedule, Vaishnav left for Rayagada on the Hirakhand Express. He will visit Koraput, Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and arrive in Bhubaneswar on August 22.

Pradhan will hold programmes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda.

