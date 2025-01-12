Vande Bharat Express between Sikandrabad to Vizag to get major revamp from January 13 | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Vande Bharat Express tain

Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, will get additional coaches, increasing the passenger capacity starting from January 13, 2025.

"Train no. 20707 / 20708 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express to run with 16 coaches from 13th of January, 2025," said South Central Railway on X post.

Doubling passenger capacity to meet demand

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, which originally runs with 8 coaches accommodating 530 passengers, will have now 16 coaches, enabling it to carry 1,128 passengers. The South Central Railway authorities stated on X.

"The Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged-off by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 12th March, 2024 will also now run with enhanced passenger carrying capacity. The train which was running with 8 Coaches (530 passenger capacity) is being enhanced with revised composition of 16 Coaches (1,128 passenger capacity) with effect from 13th January, 2025," the statement read.

The Train No's. 20707/20708 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express was initially introduced with 8 coaches' composition, which included 01 Executive Class and 07 Chair Cars, it added.

"Since, the introduction of the regular services, Train No. 20707 Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has been operating with more than 145 per cent patronage and Train No. 20708 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express has been operating with more than 159 per cent patronage during April - December 2024," the railways authorities said.

The new composition will have 14 Chair Cars with 1,024 capacity (instead of earlier 07 coaches with a capacity of 478) and 02 Executive Class with 104 capacity (instead of earlier 1 coach with a capacity of 52), it said.

"Shri Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways has said that with the doubling of coaches, more number of rail passengers will now be able to avail Vande Bharat train services. He said that the doubling of the coaches is also a timely addition, as during this festive season more number of passengers will able to visit their native places to celebrate the Sankranti festival," the statement mentioned.

Railway minister inspects production of Vande Bharat 2.0 sleeper trains

In another development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 10 inspected the manufacturing of Vande Bharat 2.0 range of trains at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Accompanied by General Manager U Subba Rao, the minister inspected the furnishing division of ICF, sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat 2.0 trains and pantry cars currently under production at the facility.