Vamanapuram Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Vamanapuram Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 131 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Vamanapuram Assembly constituency comes under the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, DK Murali of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Anad Jayan with a margin of 10,242 votes.

Vamanapuram Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Vamanapuram Assembly constituency is a part of the Thiruvananthapuram district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,99,883 voters in the Vamanapuram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,544 were male and 1,06,336 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender. 5,054 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vamanapuram in 2021 was 806 (791 men and 15 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Vamanapuram constituency was 1,96,302. Out of this, 91,575 voters were male, 10,4727 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,146 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vamanapuram in 2016 was 910 (683 men and 227 women).

Vamanapuram Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate DK Murali won the Vamanapuram seat with a margin of 10,242 votes (7.01%). He polled 73,137 votes with a vote share of 49.91%. He defeated Congress candidate Anad Jayan, who got 62,895 votes (42.92%). BDJS candidate Thazhava Sahadevan stood third with 5,603 votes (3.82%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate DK Murali won the Vamanapuram seat with a margin of 9,596 votes (6.78%). He polled 65,848 votes with a vote share of 46.56%. Congress candidate T Sarathchandra Prasad got 56,252 votes (39.77%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate RV Nikhil stood third with 13,956 votes (9.87%).

Vamanapuram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: DK Murali (CPIM)

2016: DK Murali (CPIM)

2011: Koliakode N Krishnan Nair (CPIM)

2006: J Arundathi (CPIM)

2001: Pirappancode Murali (CPIM)

1996: Pirappancode Murali (CPIM)

1991: Koliakode N Krishnan Nair (CPIM)

1987: Koliakode N Krishnan Nair (CPIM)

1982: Koliakode N Krishnan Nair (CPIM)

1980: Koliakode N Krishnan Nair (CPIM)

1977: N Vasudevan Pillai (CPIM)

1970: M Kunjukrishna Pillai (Congress)

1967: NV Pillai (CPIM)

Vamanapuram Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Vamanapuram Assembly constituency was 1,46,525 or 72.97 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,41,435 or 71.70 per cent.