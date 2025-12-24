Vaishno Devi yatra gets new timing rules: Begin within 12 hours, return within 24 According to the Shrine Board, pilgrims must begin their journey within 12 hours of receiving the RFID card and must return to the base camp in Katra within 24 hours.

New Delhi:

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has issued new rules for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine, effective immediately. Under the new regulations, every pilgrim must obtain an RFID travel card along with registration before starting their journey.

Mata Vaishno Devi time limits introduced

According to the Shrine Board, pilgrims must begin their journey within 12 hours of receiving the RFID card and must return to the base camp in Katra within 24 hours. Previously, while the card was valid for starting the journey within 12 hours, there was no time limit for completing the pilgrimage. This is the first time a deadline has been set for completing the yatra.

The administration noted that the number of pilgrims rises sharply as New Year approaches. Traditionally, three to four days before the New Year witness heavy crowds.

The new rules aim to ensure safety, prevent overcrowding at the shrine and surrounding areas, and avoid stampede-like situations. The Shrine Board has instructed officials at registration centers to keep informing pilgrims about the new rules. The regulations apply to all modes of travel, including the traditional trek, helicopter rides, and battery-operated cars.