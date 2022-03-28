Follow us on Image Source : SOURCE: VAHDAM INDIA Vahdam® India becomes first Indian Wellness Brand to be part of Oscars Goodie Bag

Global wellness brand, VAHDAM® India has become the first Indian Teas and Superfoods brand to be a part of the highly coveted 2022 Oscars goodie bag. As they are known, the legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, have become the most buzzed-about swag in history and celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night. They have been independently produced by Distinctive Assets for twenty years.

The Oscar goodie bag will feature VAHDAM® India’s sustainable drinkware, Rover Bottle, an everyday on-the-go functional drinkware that keeps beverages hot and cold for hours. They will be delivered exclusively to the A-listers who are nominated in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director categories.

At this year's Oscar Awards, Will Smith took home the Best Actor award, while Jessica Chastain became the Best Actress. The Best film was awarded to CODA, and Encanto took home the Best Animated Feature title.

“We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon. The companies we feature have amazing products and services while also embracing diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy. This year's nominee package is particularly meaningful as we pay tribute to a milestone anniversary and also celebrate the resilience of all involved after the challenges of the past two years.” said Lash Fary, Founder, Distinctive Assets.

“We’re thrilled and humbled to have VAHDAM® India as a part of the prestigious 2022 Oscar goodie bag. We have always strived to make the best of India to the world under a home-grown brand. It is a matter of honor to have gotten this spot in the bag with a host of exclusive brands from around the world.” said Bala Sarda, Founder, and CEO, VAHDAM® India

While these goodie bags are not directly associated with the Oscars, they have been part of the tradition for more than 2 decades. In the era of being Vocal for Local, having an Indian product find a global platform is a big achievement in itself.

This Year’s Luxe Oscars Gift Bag includes treats worth more than $100,000 - from a plot of land in Scotland with a title to gold-infused olive oil, crystal-topped bath bombs, Art Lipo body enhancements, and Celebrity Arms Sculpting, and a stay at Turin Castle.



Hollywood’s biggest weekend, the Academy Awards 2022 took place on March 28.

Latest India News